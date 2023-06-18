Georgian fencer Sandro Bazadze wins gold at European Championships

18 June 2023 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian fencer Sandro Bazadze claimed a gold medal at the European Fencing Championships on Saturday, earning his second European Champion title in a row, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

In the men’s sabre final, Bazadze defeated his Hungarian rival András Szatmári 15:11 to claim the title.

The result followed his 15-12 defeat of Turkey’s Enver Yildirim in the semifinal, and a victory over France’s Bolade Apithy in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

The 29-year-old, at the top of the International Fencing Federation ranking, has finished in the top three in his 12th consecutive competition, including World and European Championships, Grand Prix and World Cup contests over the 2022-2023 season.

The European Championships ran between Friday and Sunday in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv.

