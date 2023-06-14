Target is to get 50 million visitors in Grand Bazaar

14 June 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Mesude Demirhan

The historical Istanbul Grand Bazaar, one of Turkiye's most important historical, cultural, economic and artistic venues, frequented by local and foreign tourists, is experiencing one of its busiest days. There are more than 60 business lines in the Grand Bazaar, which has a very active day with the effect of tourism and wedding season, from jewelery to souvenirs, from china to leather and textile.

Retail stands out

We asked the problems and demands of the tradesmen about the situation of the Grand Bazaar to Fatih Kurtulmus, the Chairman of the Grand Bazaar. Kurtulmus said, "There is a lot of density in the Grand Bazaar right now. With the opening of the season, tourists come until September and October. As of the end of May, 18 million tourists came. An average of 3 million 700 thousand people visit each month, both domestic and foreign. At the end of the year, it exceeds 40 million tourists. Of 40 million, 10 million are foreign tourists. It was 43 million before the pandemic. Our goal is to have 50 million tourists annually".

Traditional professions are disappearing

Fatih Kurtulmuş said that tourists mostly buy items such as tiles, ceramics, carpets, silver and gold belonging to Turkey.

Referring to the old professions, Kurtulmus gave the following information: "Only one of the knitters remained. There were many coppersmiths in the past. There were quilters. Their number also decreased a lot. The production sites went out completely. For example, the production sites related to jewelers completely went to Kuyumcukent. For production. There should be large places. The places in the Grand Bazaar are suitable for retail. Therefore, there was no production in the Grand Bazaar except for minor repairs. Consumption became a retail place. Repairs and production remained outside the Grand Bazaar."

Coming by cruise spends more

Fatih Kurtulmus stated that visitors come from all over the world and gave the following information: "However, tourists come mainly from Russia, Germany, Iran, Bulgaria, Greece and Iraq. In general, tourists come from all over the world, from Latin America to Venezuela and Japan. There are geographical, economic, political and historical reasons. Our country has become a center of attraction. Tourists who shop very well come to our country by cruise in September and October. They come to our country due to congress and health tourism and do not leave without visiting the Grand Bazaar."

---

