Turkish industrial sectors set export records

Türkiye's seven industrial sectors recorded historically high export figures during the January-May period of this year, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Türkiye's overall exports totaled $102.5 billion during the first five months, according to the Turkish Exporters' Assembly data.

The country's industry sector's exports amounted to $73.5 billion over the same period, posting a drop of 4.4% on an annual basis.

In the same period, the share of the industrial sector in overall exports was 71.7%.

Leather and leather products ($866 million), automotive industry ($14.3 billion), electricity and electronics ($6.6 billion), machinery and machinery accessories ($4.6 billion), jewelry ($2.6 billion), defense and aerospace industry ($2 billion) and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and refrigeration ($3 billion) realized the highest January-May exports of all time.

Leather and leather products exports totaled $102.7 million, and machinery and accessories exports totaled $564.9 million to Russia.

The automotive industry exports amounted to $2 billion and the air conditioning and refrigeration exports were at $318.3 million to Germany.

The electrical and electronics industry exports worth $644.8 million to the UK, and the jewelry industry $634.5 million to the UAE.

