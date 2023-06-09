Kazakhstan keeps serving as economic engine of Central Asia, Tokayev says

9 June 2023 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kazakhstan has increased its exports by 40 percent in 2022, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the opening ceremony of the Astana International Forum, Trend reports from the scene.

The president noted that, the significant proportion of the exports balance still falls on energy sector, however, over the last years, Kazakhstan has significantly developed its non-oil and gas industries.

“Despite geopolitical upheavals Kazakhstan keeps serving as an economic engine in and for Central Asia. We continue to attract significant foreign investment and provide exceptional conditions to do business in Kazakhstan,” President Tokayev noted.

As the president noted, there are vast opportunities to develop cooperation with international partners in such spheres as automotive industry, processed metals, mechanical engineering, and pharmaceuticals.

