IAEA Grossi’s new visit to Moscow possible, no concrete arrangements for now — diplomat

4 June 2023 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

A new visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to Moscow is possible, but there are no concrete arrangements for now, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Of course, it is possible. A new visit is possible, but so far we have not discussed it in practical terms," he said. According to Ulyanov, the date of a possible visit is not being discussed currently.

He reiterated that Grossi held three talks in Russia last year - in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz