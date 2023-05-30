US President Biden congratulates Turkish President Erdogan on reelection in phone call

30 May 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

US President Joe Biden on Monday congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection in a phone call.

According to a statement by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, Biden expressed the hope that Turkish people would benefit from the election win.

Stating that Türkiye-US relations are of "greater importance in the face of regional and global challenges," the two leaders agreed to advance cooperation on all issues.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz