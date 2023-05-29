Saudi Arabia executes two Bahraini citizens planning to carry out terrorist attacks

29 May 2023 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced on Monday that it had executed two Bahraini citizens who had joined a terrorist cell with the aim of carrying out attacks against the Kingdom, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.

In a statement, the ministry said Jaafar Mohammed Ali Mohammed Juma Sultan and Sadek Majid Abdulraheem Ibrahim Thamer were executed for joining a terrorist organization lead by a criminal who is currently wanted in Bahrain.

Members of the terrorist group have received training on ways to destabilize Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, work with extremists hiding in the Kingdom, as well as smuggle and store dangerous weapons, and plan attacks on the two countries.

The case was referred to the Specialized Criminal Court and the verdict for the death penalty was issued.