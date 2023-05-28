Over 64.1 million people registered to vote in Turkish Presidential runoff

28 May 2023 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Millions of voters started heading to the polls in Türkiye as the country’s first-ever presidential runoff election began Sunday at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT), Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

More than 64.1 million people are registered to vote, including over 1.92 million who already cast their ballots at overseas polling stations.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country.

Voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, and main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Overseas voting was held until May 24. As for customs gates, voters will be able to cast their ballots until domestic polling stations close at 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT) on Sunday.

Millions of voters went to the polls on May 14 to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament.

Erdogan’s People’s Alliance won a majority against the opposition's six-party Nation alliance in parliament.

But the presidential race will be decided in Sunday’s runoff since no candidate could get the required 50% in the first round, though Erdogan was in the lead.

---

