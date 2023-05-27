Zelensky's Chief of Staff, Erdogan's Chief Adviser, Discuss Ukrainian Peace Formula

27 May 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, held a phone call with Ibrahim Kalin, the chief adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday, May 26. The conversation focused on gathering support for Ukraine's peace formula.

"I had a phone call with the chief adviser to the President of Turkiye, Ibrahim Kalin. He congratulated Ukraine on its success at the G7 summit. We discussed Turkiye's support for the peace formula of the President of Ukraine," Yermak shared via Telegram.

Yermak specifically highlighted Turkiye's influential role in the grain initiative. Furthermore, he expressed gratitude to the Turkish people for their unwavering support of Ukraine.

