G7 reaffirms commitment to highly decarbonised road sector by ‘30

20 May 2023 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Group of Seven (G7) nations today reaffirmed their commitment to a highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 and committed to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions on roads by 2050.

A G7 statement highlighted various actions countries are taking, including policies for achieving 100 per cent or the overwhelming penetration of sales for zero-emission vehicles in the light-duty vehicle (LDV) category by 2035 and beyond, Azernews reports.

The policies include actions to achieve 100 per cent electrified vehicles for new passenger car sales by 2035 and promotion of infrastructure and sustainable carbon-neutral fuels, including sustainable bio- and synthetic fuels, it said.

"We note the opportunities that these policies offer to contribute to a highly decarbonised road sector, including progressing towards a share of over 50 per cent of zero emission LDVs sold globally by 2030," the document added.

---

