Council of Europe Summit unites Heads of State and Government around Ukraine and European values

12 May 2023 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

The Icelandic Presidency of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers is hosting a Summit of Heads of State and Government from the organisation’s 46 member states on 16 and 17 May in Reykjavik. This is the 4th Summit of the Council of Europe since its creation in 1949.

The Summit will be a historic opportunity for European leaders to reaffirm their common commitment to the Council of Europe’s core values and to refocus its mission in the light of new threats to human rights and democracy, and to further support Ukraine through concrete measures to help achieve justice for the victims of the Russian aggression.

The Summit is also expected to boost initiatives to address emerging challenges to democracy and human rights, including the environment and artificial intelligence.

At the end of the meeting, Iceland will hand over the Presidency of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers to Latvia.

A final press conference will take place on Wednesday 17 May at 2.30 pm.

---

