Hamburg police warn of possible toxins in air due to fire, 140 evacuated

9 April 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Police in the German city of Hamburg warned locals on Sunday of possible toxins in the air after a fire at a storage facility, Azernews reports citing Al Arabiya.

Some 140 people have been evacuated, and it is not yet possible to say how dangerous the situation is, a police spokesperson said.

Authorities said the fire was in Rothenburgsort, just a few kilometers southeast of central Hamburg, and that the smoke cloud was moving in the direction of the city center.

The police spokesperson said the sky had darkened as a result but the weather made it difficult to determine how much was smoke and how much was clouds.

Police and fire authorities were currently assessing the situation, the spokesperson said.

---

