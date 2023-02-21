Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 21 2023

Iranian currency rates for February 21

21 February 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 21.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to February 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,891 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 21

Iranian rial on February 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,559

50,581

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,525

45,426

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,065

4,020

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,107

4,085

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,030

6,032

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,081

136,827

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

16,051

15,977

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,320

31,310

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,362

5,354

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,226

31,179

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,272

26,238

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,322

2,305

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,227

2,231

1 Russian ruble

RUB

563

571

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,049

28,823

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,459

31,429

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,546

40,074

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,161

1,149

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,726

31,708

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,764

8,752

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,129

6,118

100 Thai baths

THB

122,143

121,854

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,481

9,479

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,390

32,391

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,240

1 euro

EUR

44,891

44,923

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,394

9,395

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,971

15,890

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,773

2,767

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,801

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,709

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,434

75,653

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,014

3,994

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,969

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 328,296 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,839 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 495,000-498,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000-532,000 rials.

