7 February 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll in the earthquake zones in Türkiye's Maras has reached 530 people, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told local media.

"As a result of the earthquake, 530 people died in Maras, 872 in Hatay, 293 in Osmaniye, 720 in Adiyaman, 92 in Diyarbakir, 95 in Sanliurfa, 481 in Gaziantep, 146 in Adana, and 166 in Malatya," he said.

--

