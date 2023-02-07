Turkmenistan Airlines resumes regular flights between Ashgabat & Moscow

7 February 2023 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan Airlines has restored regular flights between the cities of Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) and Moscow (Russia).

According to the information, flights between Ashgabat and Kazan will be carried out twice a week on Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The flight departs on Wednesdays from Moscow at 00:15 (GMT+3), landing in Ashgabat at 06:05 (GMT+5) on Thursday. On Fridays, the flight departs from Moscow at 10:35 (GMT+3), landing in Ashgabat at 16:25 (GMT+5).

Flights from Turkmenistan to Russia were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkmenistan Airlines planes, returning from Moscow, landed at the Turkmenabat International Airport from the summer of 2022 to the present.

Turkmenistan Airlines changed the places of arrival to Ashgabat in December 2022 for international flights from the airports of Frankfurt am Main (Germany), Istanbul (Türkiye) and Dubai (UAE) previously landed in Turkmenabat. Before that, Turkmenistan Airlines flights from Dubai arrived at Turkmenabat International Airport, and from Istanbul - at Turkmenbashi International Airport.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz