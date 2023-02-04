Russia records 9,681 new cases of Covid with 40 fatalities in previous day

4 February 2023 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

9,681 new cases of Covid were reported in Russia over the course of the last day, bringing the total number of cases to 21,987,334, with 40 of those cases ending in death, bringing the overall death toll to 395,234 cases, Azernews reports with reference to TASS.

The number of recoveries has increased by 6,334, making the total recovery count 21,374,674.

A total of 1,085 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, with 41 regions reporting an increase in this number, 36 reporting a decreased and 8 reporting no change.

---

