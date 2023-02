3 February 2023 21:54 (UTC+04:00)

Military delegations of Russia, Türkiye and Syria will hold technical-level negotiations in the near future, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

"In the coming days, our delegations will hold consultations at the technical level. We are paying effort to achieve results," the Defense Ministry quoted Akar as saying in a Twitter post.

