Monday January 30 2023

Iranian currency rates for January 30

30 January 2023 19:48 (UTC+04:00)
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 30.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to January 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,597 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 30

Iranian rial on January 29

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,033

52,007

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,553

45,539

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,075

4,073

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,278

4,267

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,137

6,138

1 Indian rupee

INR

516

516

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,138

137,312

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,982

15,981

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,340

32,342

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,365

5,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,131

109,089

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,549

31,511

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,275

27,270

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,441

2,441

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,234

2,232

1 Russian ruble

RUB

598

594

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,829

29,972

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,991

31,970

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,944

39,777

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,154

1,154

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,197

32,189

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,849

8,842

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,195

6,195

100 Thai baths

THB

128,063

128,058

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,898

9,897

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,145

34,136

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,597

45,645

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,128

9,123

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,913

15,913

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,804

2,805

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

472

472

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,697

24,697

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,063

77,089

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,088

4,088

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,981

11,995

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,219 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 309,411 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 445,000-448,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 484,000-487,000 rials.

---

