Boeing announces fourth-quarter deliveries

11 January 2023 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Boeing Company on Tuesday announced major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2022, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In commercial airplane programs, Boeing delivered 152 aircraft in the quarter. The company's full year delivery was 480.

In its defense, space and security programs, a total of 48 aircraft were delivered in the fourth quarter, with full year delivery of 165 aircraft.

