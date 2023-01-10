Latest rating reveals Kazakhstan passport power increase

10 January 2023 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan’s passport ranks 70th among 227 countries and territories, the UK-based Henley & Partners consulting firm revealed in its recent rating, Trend reports, citing the company.

Kazakhstan passport’s power improved by 3 positions, compared to the previous edition of the Henley Passport Index.

The citizens of this Central Asian country may enjoy visa-free travel to 76 destinations.

The strongest passport in the world is issued by Japanese authorities. The passport retained the pole position by collecting a score of 193.

The next two positions are occupied by Singapore and South Korea, both receiving a score of 192.

The next positions are tightly contested and held mostly by European countries, including Germany, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, the UK, Switzerland, and the US.

In contrast, the holders of the weakest passports represent Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

