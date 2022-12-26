China supports dev't of Uzbekistan's public transport system

26 December 2022 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan is looking to purchase buses from China, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Transport.

This issue was discussed at the meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Uzbekistan Jiang Yan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation on supply of buses produced by large factories of China to Uzbekistan.

The sides also touched upon issues of financing, the timing of deliveries, as well as the organization of work on the accelerated delivery of buses from China to Uzbekistan.

Moreover, Jiang Yan expressed readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in the issues raised at the meeting, emphasizing the importance of reforms aimed at the development of Uzbekistan’s public transport.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz