Turkiye’s Eastern Express railway starts first flight for 2022-2023 period

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure TCDD Tasimacilik AS General Directorate Touristic East Express started its first flight for the 2022-2023 period. The express will carry 13,760 passengers on 86 journeys in the 2022-2023 period.

"We are excited, we expect beautiful snow scenes. Children love the train journey, it is a long journey and it has a bed. My daughter is very attracted to it. We wanted to make her experience this excitement," said Derya Bayram, one of the first ride passengers.

With the Eastern Express running between the Turkish capital Ankara and eastern Kars province, passengers will have the chance to view historic and cultural sites while sampling a dazzling array of flavors.

The Touristic Eastern Express offers passengers an unforgettable 31-hour journey with picturesque views all along the route.

The eastbound train runs 1,310 kilometers (814 miles) between Ankara and Kars, passing by Kayseri, Sivas, Erzincan, and Erzurum provinces.

As the train plies its route, it stops in Erzincan and Erzurum and while heading to Ankara in Divrigi, Sivas, and Ilic.

Before it arrives at its last stop, Kars, passengers will have the opportunity to see historic places such as the Great Mosque of Divrigi, Gok Madrasah in Sivas, and the Cifte Minareli Madrasah in Erzurum province.

After passengers disembark from the train, they will have the opportunity to explore the archeological site of Ani, Tas Kopru (Stone Bridge), and Kumbet Mosque in Kars province.

Trains will depart from the capital every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while they will leave Kars on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

