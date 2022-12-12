Armenian premier backs Azerbaijani president’s trilateral format meeting proposal

12 December 2022 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Yusif Abbaszada

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has backed the idea of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to start political consultations in the Baku-Yerevan-Tbilisi format.

Nikol Pashinyan said that he supported the idea of discussing the situation in the South Caucasus among Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan to eradicate the rhetoric of hostility, Day.Az reports, citing the Armenian media.

On October 24, President Ilham Aliyev paid a visit to Tbilisi, where he met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and after familiarizing himself with the exhibition “The Heritage of the Karabakh Khanate” in the chateau of Mukhrani, Mtskheta Region, he made a statement for the press.

“We believe that after the Karabakh conflict, the time has come for Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace treaty. At least this is our intention. We have laid down our proposals consisting of five main principles to the Armenian side. I do hope that the Armenian side will also show political will and sign the peace treaty with Azerbaijan on the basis of these fundamental principles recognized by the international community. If this happens, peace will come to the South Caucasus, and, at the same time, opportunities for cooperation will emerge. Today, during the conversation, we also exchanged views on the start of Georgia-Azerbaijan-Armenia consultations. If the Armenian side is ready for them, we are ready, too,” President Ilham Aliyev said in particular.

---

