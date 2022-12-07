US congressional committees authorize 2023 defense budget worth $858 bln

7 December 2022 23:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Relevant committees from both chambers of the US Congress have authorized the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2023, worth a total of $858 billion, the committees said in a joint statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

The bill is to be brought before the House of Representatives this week, and will subsequently be submitted to the Senate.

The final version will be submitted to US President Joe Biden for signing.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz