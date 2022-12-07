Uzbekistan, Türkiye boost military co-op

7 December 2022 22:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan has ratified a military agreement with Türkiye, Trend reports via the Uzbek media.

The document provides for the development of cooperation in the fields of military training and education, cooperation of the defense industry, as well as in the fields of military logistics, cartography and hydrography.

The agreement on military cooperation with Türkiye was signed within the framework of the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tashkent in March.

