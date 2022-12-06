EU, Kazakhstan work on doubling capacity of TITR

6 December 2022 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or so-called Middle Corridor, is expected to double by the end of this year, Maciej Adam Madalinski, Head of Political, Press and Information Section at the EU Delegation in Kazakhstan told Trend.

"Identifying and solving key issues, bottlenecks, and capacity shortages on this route would certainly greatly facilitate Europe-Asia transport links. Both Kazakhstan and the EU have a strong joint interest to ensure that these bottlenecks – be it for infrastructure, rolling stock, or legal and procedural issues – are addressed. To increase the attractiveness for private operators, procedures should be harmonized and red tape reduced," Madalinski said.

According to the representative of the EU delegation, the development of transport connections between Europe and Central Asia must also contribute to the sustainable economic development of the entire Central Asian region, which is of key importance in the EU’s approach to regional connectivity.

"In their recent meeting in Astana on 27 October 2022, the Presidents of Central Asia countries and the President of the EU Council stressed the crucial importance of developing a regional vision of and cooperation in building sustainable connectivity between Central Asia and the EU, in line with the EU Global Gateway strategy and the national transport and transit development objectives of Central Asian countries," he added.

