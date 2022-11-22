Strong earthquake strikes off Turkish and Greek coasts

22 November 2022 09:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit the Aegean Sea off the coast of the Greek island of Crete, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said on November 21, Trend reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 126 kilometers northeast of the Irakleion city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 81 kilometer.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), in turn, said that the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.4. The earthquake was recorded at 02:25 local time.

The epicenter of the quake was located 112.15 kilometers from the city of Datcha (Mugla province), еhe seismic center was located at a depth of 49.24 kilometer.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz