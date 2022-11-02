Role of the 16th session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan in establishing the national statehood of Tajikistan

2 November 2022 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

The 16th session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan became a turning point in the history of the Tajik people on the way to ending the fratricidal war, preserving the Tajik nation, and forming a law-governed, democratic, and secular state in Tajikistan.The decisions taken during this session have made it possible to preserve the Republic of Tajikistan’s independence and protect the Tajik people from extinction. And that threat was very real.

It is known that only one year and two months have passed since the official declaration of Tajikistan’s independence and, due to continuous contradictions and protests, two legally elected presidents, four chairmen of the Supreme Council, and other high-ranking leaders of the Government have been replaced.

This eventually ignited the flames of civil war in the country. Armed clashes between various forces and groups, assassinations and hostage-taking, looting and pillaging, terror, and attempts on the lives of public officials have turned the political crisis into a bloody confrontation.

A difficult political, economic and social situation prevented the development of new social relations and their effective legal regulation.

The Republic of Tajikistan, with the intervention of internal and external forces, was involved in a fratricidal war, which caused enormous political, socio-economic and humanitarian damage to the social and state foundation. The war affected all spheres of the public and political life of the country and led to the failure to comply with the law, resulting in the paralysis of all branches of state power, as well as a deep crisis in all spheres of public life.

It should be recalled that in those days the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan was the only power body that to some extent retained influence in the society and could make efforts to find ways to restore peace and accord, normalize the political situation in the country.

In these circumstances, the 16th session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan (twelfth convocation) was held to strengthen statehood, preserve and develop independence, as well as to determine further directions for the development of the new state.

Indeed, the 16th session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan and its legal acts have become decisive in preserving national statehood and developing democratic institutions in Tajikistan. Their analysis shows that they contain specific norms that have facilitated the country to emerge from the most dangerous crisis, and move it along the path of modern development, toward a democratic, law-governed, and secular state based on the principle of power-sharing. The main task of the session was to stop the bloodshed and to form a leadership capable of leading the people.

Referring to the historical significance of the 16th session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who was elected Chairman of the Supreme Council at that session, noted: “The 16th session of the Supreme Council of Tajikistan not only managed to preserve the beginnings of building modern Tajik statehood but also determined the further path of development of the state based on common human values”.

As shown by further historical events, the election of Emomali Rahmon as Head of state played a primary role in the preservation of Tajik statehood and the unity of the Tajik people. He was to act as the architect of the construction of a new Tajik statehood on the firm foundation of the political, economic, social, and cultural unity of the Tajik people.

The building of a new state had to be based on universal values - respect for human rights and freedoms, the democratic foundations of the state, the rule of law, and justice. Upon taking office, Emomali Rahmon said: “For the establishment of peace in the country and the return of all refugees to the homeland I am ready to sacrifice my life”.

Emomali Rahmon’s high human qualities, sincerity, sense of duty to the people and country, and devotion to his cause enabled him to gradually implement the decisions of the 16th session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Thanks to the personal initiative, strong will, and efforts of President Emomali Rahmon, the senseless fratricidal war and the disintegration of the state were halted, the separation of the Tajik people on ethnic grounds was ended, the refugees returned to their homes, the territorial integrity of the country was preserved. The idea of peace and national accord, put forward by the President of the country, has been widely supported by all the nationalities living in our republic.

The decisions of the 16th session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan have created favorable conditions and opportunities for ensuring national accord, granting amnesty to participants in armed conflicts, and reaching an agreement among the various forces of society. Thus, solid prerequisites for strengthening national peace and unity in Tajikistan were laid.

Following the restoration of the constitutional order and the effective activity of law enforcement agencies and military structures, conditions were created for taking concrete measures toward constitutional reform and the strengthening of the new Tajik state institutions, since the transition to a new political system required the early implementation of these steps.

As a result, diplomatic relations were established between Tajikistan and various states of the world, and the country was admitted to the most authoritative international organizations. Indeed, Tajikistan, as a constituent and integral part of the world community and as a full member of international and regional organizations, is consistently pursuing its foreign policy and continues mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries of the world.

To sum up, it should be noticed that life itself has assigned to the 16th session of the Supreme Council tasks that are extremely crucial for the future of the Tajik people. This session marked an important milestone, a turning point in the recent history of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, and launched the peace process, the new configuration of political forces, and the creation of the foundations of a democratic, law-governed, and secular state.

And 30 years later, against the background of the fundamental socio-political and economic transformations that have taken place in Tajikistan, we are aware of the historic significance of the session itself for the preservation and prosperity of our country. The decisions that were taken at this session essentially determined the main trends and prospects for the future development of Tajikistan, they have laid a solid legal foundation for peace and real state independence.

Material prepared by the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Republic of Azerbaijan

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz