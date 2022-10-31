Arab FMs reach consensus on Arab Summit's agenda

31 October 2022 22:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A senior Arab League official said on Sunday that regional foreign ministers have approved main topics for discussion at the bloc's upcoming summit scheduled for Tuesday in the Algerian capital, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"There has been a consensus over all the issues to be included in the agenda of the 31st Arab League Summit" among ministers who attended the Arab League Council foreign ministerial preparatory meeting earlier in the day, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League Hossam Zaki told reporters.

"The foreign ministers debated on all prevailing issues," said Zaki, adding issues on the summit's agenda include the political turmoil in Sudan and the conflicts in Libya and Yemen.

In his speech to the meeting, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra extended gratitude to his counterparts for their contribution and constructive spirit during the discussion, saying the consensual results "will facilitate the work of the Arab leaders".

The preparatory meeting for the Arab summit wrapped up on Sunday afternoon, as the participants approved the agenda of the main topics for discussion during the Summit scheduled on Nov. 1-2.

---

