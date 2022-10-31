Enter seventh week: protests in Iran continue

31 October 2022 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Protests in Iran, triggered by death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on September 16, 2022, are still ongoing, Trend reports, referring to recent video footage spread online.

Various social, economic, public problems are in the focus of attention in the protests, and anti-government slogans are raised in this regard.

Protest actions were held in several universities of Iran starting at noon today, demanding an end to harsh behavior and discrimination against students.

Security measures have been strengthened by the government in connection with the protests.

Although death cases have been recorded in the protests, the number of dead people has not been officially made public yet.

Mahsa Amini died, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz