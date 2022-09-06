Germany shows interest in development of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

6 September 2022 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Germany expressed interest in participation of German business in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as was noted during the meeting of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the economic delegation of Germany, Trend reports.

The delegation, Co-chairman of Kazakh-German intergovernmental commission Dominik Schnichels highly appreciated the level of interaction between state bodies and business structures of both countries.

He noted the effectiveness of work of the Special government group for working with German investors.

The representatives of delegation also showed interest in participation of German business in the development of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, development of fields and cooperation in energy field.

