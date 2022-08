19 August 2022 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The presidential election in Türkiye will be held on June 18, 2023, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told reporters, Trend reports.

"This will be the second election, which will include President Recep Tayyip Erdogan among the candidates for presidency," Bozdag added.

---

