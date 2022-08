9 August 2022 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Massive outages of Google services are being observed in several countries, according to the Downdetector service, Trend reports citing TASS.

The majority of problems involve the Google search engine and the Google Maps service.

The outages have been mostly recorded in the US, Canada, Japan, the UK and Germany.

---

