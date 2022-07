27 July 2022 23:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

ingapore has granted another stay of 14 days to former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the city state's Straits Times newspaper said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A short-term visit pass issued when Rajapaksa arrived on a private visit two weeks ago has been extended by 14 days, the paper said.

---

