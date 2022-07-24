Joint Coordinating Center on grain corridor began to operate - Turkish Defense Minister

24 July 2022 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

In accordance with the agreement on the grain corridor signed the day before, the work on the creation of the Joint Coordination Center was completed, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the representatives of Russia and Ukraine, as well as the UN representative, together with Türkiye, began to work in the Joint Coordination Center.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz