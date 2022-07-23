Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude reported to hit near Indonesia’s coast

23 July 2022 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake was registered off Indonesia’s coast on Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey reported, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the organization, the epicenter of the quake was located 110 kilometers (over 63 miles) to the north of the city of Maumere, which has a population of about 47,000, and at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There was no information about reported casualties or damages to the local infrastructure and the tsunami warning was not issued.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz