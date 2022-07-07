Macron urges new Israel PM to make historical peace with Palestinians

7 July 2022 09:11 (UTC+04:00)

France urged Israel’s new prime minister, Yair Lapid, on Tuesday to restart peace talks with the Palestinians, but Lapid played down such prospects, citing rightist elements in his caretaker government ahead of a November election, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"The people of Israel is lucky" to have Lapid as its premier, French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of a meeting between the two leaders in Paris.

Speaking to cameras, Macron said there was "no alternative" to political dialogue to ease tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

"I know how much you can mark history if you relaunch this process, which has been broken for too long," Macron said, adding that he believed Lapid "has what it takes" to succeed.

