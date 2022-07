2 July 2022 08:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Leader of Israel’s Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid has taken office as the country’s prime minister, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan radio reported, Trend reports citing TASS.

On Thursday, Israel’s parliament voted to dissolve itself.

Yair Lapid will head the government at least until an early parliamentary election scheduled to take place on November 1.

