30 June 2022 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Chairman of the Majilis has signed a decree on convocation of a joint session of the Parliament chambers, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

As the press service of the Majilis informed, the session will take place on June 30, 2022, at 10:00 in Nur-Sultan.

--

