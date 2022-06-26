Tweet of 10-year-old climate activist forces authority to clean garbage around Taj Mahal

26 June 2022 21:08 (UTC+04:00)

A social media post by 10-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam created an overnight change as it forced authorities to clean garbage around the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, a monument visited by a large number of domestic and foreign tourists every year, Trend reports citing India Blooms.

Holding a placard in her hand, Manipur's Licypriya Kangujam tweeted on Thursday: "Behind the beauty of Taj Mahal! Thanks humans."

"You might be witnessing this scene when you visit the Taj Mahal. You may say it’s very polluted but your 1 piece of polythene bag, one simple plastics water bottle led this situation when millions of people visit every year," she said.

The placard read: "Behind the beauty of Taj Mahal is plastic pollution."

Meanwhile, after the venue was forced to be cleaned following her tweet, Licypriya reacted again and said: "Happy to see my one tweet forced to clean garbage around Taj Mahal by the authorities yesterday. But I want a permanent solution. Ban single use plastic completely in & around all heritage site of India under a law."

"Anyway change is coming whether you like it or not," she said.

She also wrote a letter to the Archaeological Survey of India and asked the institution to ban single use plastic completely in all UNESCO World Heritage Sites of India.

Taj Mahal is known as the second most visited tourist place in Asia after Angkor Wat in Cambodia, media reports said.

