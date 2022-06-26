Uzbekistan Airways to increase frequency of flights to Bishkek

26 June 2022 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan Airways will increase frequency of flights on the Tashkent-Bishkek-Tashkent route starting from July 6, 2022, Trend reports with the reference to the press service of Uzbekistan Airways.

According to the air carrier, from July 6 , flights on the route will be operated 4 days a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays.

"The scheduled departure time from Tashkent is 13:00 (GMT+5), arrival to Bishkek - 15:10 (GMT+6). From Bishkek, the airplane will leave at 16:30 (GMT+6) and land at Tashkent at 16:50 (GMT+5)", the company says.

Currently, Uzbekistan Airways' flights on the Tashkent-Bishkek-Tashkent route are carried out three times a week.

