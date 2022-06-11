At Americas summit, U.S. rolls out measures to tackle migration crisis

11 June 2022 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The United States on Friday unveiled a long list of measures to confront the migration crisis as President Joe Biden and fellow leaders prepared to issue a joint declaration thrashed out at a fractious Summit of the Americas, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The White House touted a series of actions agreed by countries across the Western Hemisphere and Spain, including programs to take in more guest workers and to provide legal pathways for people from poorer countries to work in richer ones.

The Biden administration, faced with a record flow of illegal migrants at its southern border, pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in aid for Venezuelan migrants across the region, renewed processing of family-based visas for Cubans and Haitians and eased the hiring of Central American workers.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz