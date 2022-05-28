Uzbekistan produced over UZS 154 trillion worth of industrial products in Jan-Apr 2022
According to preliminary data of the State Statistics Committee, in January-April 2022, Uzbekistan produced 154.3 trillion soums worth of industrial products, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.
The volume index of industrial production compared to the same period last year was 105.9%.
The share of manufacturing, which has the largest share in the structure of industrial production, accounted for 81.5%.
