Elon Musk calls US Dems a ‘party of hate,’ says will vote Republican

20 May 2022 09:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Elon Musk claimed he considers the US Democratic Party a "party of division and hate" in his tweet, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," Musk tweeted. "Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold…"

On Monday, the Tesla CEO criticized US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, claiming that all he does is reading texts from a teleprompter. He criticized the real achievements of the current US administration.

---