Turkey confirms 1,443 daily COVID-19 cases

Loading...
Latest
-
Turkey confirms 1,443 daily COVID-19 cases19:20
-
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens18:56
-
European Parliament, Azerbaijan discuss enhancing co-operation [PHOTO]18:47
-
Azerbaijan confirms 10 more COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries18:32
-
Turkish Airlines wins four international awards for sound finance policy18:10
-
Denmark launches new route to transport cargo from China to Europe via Azerbaijan17:59
-
Control over enclaves/exclaves: Retain or transfer?17:55
-
Turkish treasury, finance minister to visit Egypt after 9-year-long break17:35
-
Turkey’s defense industry orders up by 40pct in 2022 - CEO17:20
-
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds regular foreign exchange auction17:00
-
Turkish FM advises U.S. to maintain balance in Cyprus issue16:45
-
Azerbaijani oil prices decline16:29
-
Small and micro entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan present their products at international exhibitions in Baku [PHOTO]16:13
-
Azerbaijan encourages Armenia to renounce revanchist ideas - Caucasus Muslims' Board15:55
-
Vicious circle: Armenian revanchist forces asking for another war15:37
-
Rize Artvin Airport: Turkey's engineering marvel15:13
-
British company's Azerbaijani branch announces its liquidation14:51
-
Azerbaijan to hold new privatization auction14:35
-
Miss & Mister Azerbaijan beauty contest 2022 named [PHOTO]14:18
-
Azerbaijani-Lithuanian business forum exploring possibilities of boosting economic ties [PHOTO]14:00
-
International Criminal Court should drop its biased approach and send mission to investigate Armenia's crimes - Pakistani expert13:42
-
Participants in Anatolian Phoenix-2022 drills in Turkey evaluate maneuvers on the ground [PHOTO/VIDEO]13:21
-
Azerbaijan creating Center for Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives public legal entity13:11
-
Museum Night returns with multitude art projects [PHOTO/VIDEO]13:05
-
Azerbaijan appoints rector of Academy of Justice following presidential decree12:59
-
In Baku, Belarus, Azerbaijani premiers ink co-op accords, call for exploring every avenue [PHOTO]12:42
-
EU will support implementation of peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan if it is reached - High Representative12:25
-
Ambassador: UK companies in exhibition showcasing experience with Azerbaijan [PHOTO]12:02
-
Agriculture tops Azerbaijani-Turkish bilateral cooperation agenda [UPDATE]11:49
-
Baku hosts Women's National Chess Championship [PHOTO]11:45
-
Israel, Azerbaijan to develop strategic plan to promote ties in agriculture - Minister Oded Forer [PHOTO/VIDEO]11:27
-
Search for missing Azerbaijani servicemen continues in Lachin district - MoD11:10
-
Azerbaijani national gymnasts to compete in Spain10:53
-
MUSIAD Azerbaijan prepares development strategy for 2022 [PHOTO]10:36
-
Head of Icherisheher Reserve: Carrying out tasks assigned by President Aliyev - our goal [PHOTO, VIDEO]10:19
-
Israeli technologies to promote Azerbaijan's agricultural development [PHOTO]10:00
-
Venezuela hopes "all sanctions" will be lifted by Washington -VP09:03
-
Lithuanian President ends visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTO]08:30
-
Issues of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Israel in the field of tourism discussed08:00
-
Iran, Cuba sign roadmap barter trade agreement18 May 23:17
-
EU committed to further strengthening partnership with Georgia18 May 22:51
-
Sweden, Finland to submit NATO applications Wednesday18 May 22:17
-
Kazakhstan to purchase 500,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine for revaccination18 May 21:44
-
Oil prices extend gains on China demand optimism18 May 21:15
-
Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to eleven airports until May 2518 May 20:51
-
Russia opens land borders with Georgia18 May 20:18
-
Google continues to operate in Russia — Rostelecom18 May 19:52
-
Kazakhstan lifts all quarantine restrictions18 May 19:22
-
Azerbaijan makes knight's move amid growing UK role in emerging new security structure - Swiss press18 May 19:07
-
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens18 May 18:59
-
Representatives of Lithuanian companies visit Port of Baku to explore partnership options [PHOTO]18 May 18:37
-
Revenues from social insurance contributions increase in Azerbaijan18 May 18:28
-
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to auction notes18 May 18:13
-
Azerbaijan confirms 5 more COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries18 May 18:01
-
Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States arrives in Azerbaijan18 May 17:50
-
Azerbaijani MPs discuss cooperation between Milli Majlis & European Parliament18 May 17:45
-
Azerbaijan limits transit of live poultry through its territory18 May 17:28
-
Azerbaijani Army's Signal units, subunits hold comprehensive training [PHOTO/VIDEO]18 May 17:20
-
Azerbaijani army's military police department runs political courses for young servicemen [PHOTO]18 May 17:13
-
Int'l Caspian Agro, InterFood exhibitions showcasing products of over 400 companies [PHOTO]18 May 17:00
-
Pakistan hopes for beefing up ties with Azerbaijan under Baku’s PA ECO chairmanship18 May 16:59
-
OSCE Minsk Group fails to resolve Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict - Turkish Speaker18 May 16:47
-
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Lithuania attend Azerbaijan-Lithuania Business Forum [UPDATE]18 May 16:41
-
Expansion of Azerbaijani gas supplies EU’s priority - Italian Ambassador to Georgia18 May 16:29
-
President credits Lithuanian counterpart for backing Azerbaijan’s EU plans18 May 16:10
-
Israel attaches great importance to development of cooperation with Azerbaijan18 May 16:03
-
President of Lithuania visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku18 May 15:55
-
Azerbaijani power company working toward supplying Zangilan with electricity18 May 15:45
-
Belarus PM arrives in Azerbaijan to explore other options of expanding relations18 May 15:27
-
Azerbaijan, IFC mull importance of offshore wind energy use roadmap18 May 15:10
-
President Ilham Aliyev shows support for dev't of Turkey by participating in opening ceremony of Rize-Artvin airport - expert18 May 14:53
-
Azerbaijan reveals volume of issued state mortgage loans18 May 14:35
-
Azerbaijani President, his wife host official dinner in honor of Lithuanian President, his wife [PHOTO]18 May 14:25
-
Parliament Speaker: Azerbaijan interested in cooperation with ECO member states [PHOTO]18 May 14:17
-
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry auctions off government bonds18 May 14:00
-
Azerbaijani, Turkish health ministers ink co-op roadmap for 2022-2318 May 13:49
-
Azerbaijan creating logistics centers for cargo transportation in country’s Zangilan and Fuzuli18 May 13:31
-
Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in liberated Kalbajar18 May 13:14
-
Azerbaijani, Lithuanian first ladies meet [PHOTO]18 May 12:55
-
President: Now is time for South Caucasus to demonstrate its commitment to peace, security, stability [UPDATE]18 May 12:53
-
Lithuanian President’s expectation is that one day Azerbaijani gas will reach his country - president’s office18 May 12:41
-
Aliyev: Azerbaijan grateful to Lithuania for supporting its plans to close cooperation with EU [UPDATE]18 May 12:32
-
Interior Ministry urges UK Embassy to refute claims on alleged detention of rally goers in Baku18 May 12:25
-
Armenia's six-point package revealed: So what?18 May 12:08
-
EU improves rating of Azerbaijan's SMB Development Agency - chairman of Agency18 May 11:49
-
Preparations for second meeting in "3 + 3" format underway - Russian deputy FM18 May 11:27
-
President: There is big mutual interest between Azerbaijan-Lithuania business circles [UPDATED]18 May 11:19
-
As Belarus premier embarks on Azerbaijan visit, expert weighing the pros and cons [INTERVIEW]18 May 11:10
-
Azerbaijan engaging children with special needs in sports [PHOTO]18 May 10:51
-
Baku hosts official welcoming ceremony for President of Lithuania [PHOTO/VIDEO]18 May 10:48
-
Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Israel hold great agricultural potential18 May 10:35
-
EU-Azerbaijan Networking System to be available in Azerbaijan in June 202218 May 10:19
-
Pundit on importance of ties between Baku & Minsk in exclusive interview with Azernews18 May 10:00
-
Risks related to non-return of foreign currency funds18 May 09:30
-
Iran opens new UAV plant in Tajikistan18 May 08:45
-
French unemployment slips to 14-year low in first quarter18 May 08:00
-
Chinese mainland reports 162 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases17 May 23:16
-
Nestle flies baby formula supplies to U.S. from Europe17 May 22:45
-
Russia ranks first in Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover - President Putin17 May 22:14
-
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan17 May 22:00