By Trend

Kyrgyzstan is planning to modernize the airport infrastructure throughout the country, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, said during a working trip, Trend reports via press service of Kyrgyz President.

According to him, Issyk-Kul, Karakol, Naryn, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken airports are included in the National Development Program.

"Issyk-Kul International Airport used to be open just during the summer, but it is now open all year. Therefore, work on a new airport building will begin today to expand the number of flights and provide comfortable conditions for passengers," Zhaparov said.

The implementation of the Karakol International Airport modernization project and the launch of its work will boost economic growth in this region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz