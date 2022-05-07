By Trend

Turkmenistan resumes flights with UAE and Germany, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

This decision was reached in Turkmenistan due to the wide coverage of vaccination against COVID-19 in the world, as well as taking into account the reports of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the improvement of the situation in connection with the pandemic.

Flights from Turkmenistan to the UAE and Germany will be carried out once a week, just as before the pandemic.

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries of the world were discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz