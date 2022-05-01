By Trend

The Finnish government and businesses are preparing for the halt of Russian gas supplies to the country in May, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the paper, the Finnish side, represented by state-run company Gasum, is to decide no later than May 20 on whether it accepts Russia’s payment terms.

Gazprom said on April 27 it had fully suspended gas supplies to the Bulgarian company Bulgargaz and the Polish PGNiG due to their failure to pay in rubles in due time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on March 23 that unfriendly states must pay for Russian gas in rubles, saying that Moscow would refuse to accept payments under gas contracts with those states in "compromised" currencies, particularly meaning dollars and euros. On April 26, Gazprom submitted to Polish and Bulgarian importing companies a notification on suspension of gas supplies starting April 27 due to their refusal to make final payments in Russian rubles.

---