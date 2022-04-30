By Trend

Moroccan authorities and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) signed the document on $14.3 mln funding for the second phase of the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project, Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP) news agency reported, Trend reports citing TASS.

The study co-funded by the Islamic Development Bank comprises preparation of documents for the implementation of the NMGP project and completion of the related technical, financial and legal analysis, the news agency said.

"The project is intended to be a catalyst for the economic development of the North-West African region," MAP said. The gas pipeline is expected to be laid in the Atlantic along the West African coast.

