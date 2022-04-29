By Trend

Uzbekistan and Japan identified measures to strengthen inter-parliamentary ties and intensify contacts between the legislative bodies of the two countries, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade.

In this regard, the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov met with the Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan and the head of the inter-parliamentary "Uzbekistan - Japan" Friendship League Taro Aso.

The parties considered the agenda of the next meeting of the Japan-Uzbekistan inter-parliamentary forum, which is scheduled to be held in the second half of this year, and identified the most important issues for bilateral discussion.

The prospects for organizing a visit of a delegation of representatives of the parliament and business circles of Japan to Uzbekistan for a substantive discussion of further deepening cooperation were also studied.

During the meeting, the current agenda of the multifaceted partnership between the two countries, as well as the prospects for its expansion, were discussed.

Steady trends were noted in the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, investment, trade, economic, financial and technical fields.

The significant potential for the development of cooperation in the field of energy, healthcare, transport infrastructure and information and communication technologies was emphasized.

Mechanisms have been developed for further interaction to attract large Japanese companies and financial organizations to expand activities and implement new projects in Uzbekistan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz